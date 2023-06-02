Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 976 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.