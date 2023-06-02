Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 3,895 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Fortive by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Fortive by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

