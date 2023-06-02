Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Edison International
In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Edison International Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Edison International
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
Featured Articles
