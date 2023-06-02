Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 141.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,942,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

