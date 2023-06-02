Creative Planning Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Garmin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Garmin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $103.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

