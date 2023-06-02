BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

