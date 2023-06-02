M&T Bank Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 433,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 434,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 73,668 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVT. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Ingevity stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

