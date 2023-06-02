Creative Planning Buys 182 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $517.68 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $526.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

