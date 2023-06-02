BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $281.11 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.21.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

