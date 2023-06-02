Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $196,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after buying an additional 7,035,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,647,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,485,000 after buying an additional 1,336,202 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Plug Power by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

Plug Power Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

