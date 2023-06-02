BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,513 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $103.87 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.