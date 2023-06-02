Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

Shares of PTU stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.99. Purepoint Uranium Group has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.10.

Get Purepoint Uranium Group alerts:

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.