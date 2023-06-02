Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 534.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,821 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

