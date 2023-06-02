Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,873 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Ball worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

