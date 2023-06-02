ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $15.66. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 601,115 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

