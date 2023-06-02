Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells $26,911.50 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.17. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently commented on KDNY. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

