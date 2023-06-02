SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 106.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.