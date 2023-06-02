Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CFO Buys $32,125.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

