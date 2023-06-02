Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Capri updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.

Capri Trading Down 1.9 %

Capri stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Capri by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

