Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

