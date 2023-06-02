VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $133.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. VMware has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $137.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

