FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 121.29% and a negative net margin of 26.19%.

FingerMotion Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of FNGR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. FingerMotion has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FingerMotion by 769.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

