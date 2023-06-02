HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $91.84 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.