HRT Financial LP Sells 109,132 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,132 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

