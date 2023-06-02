HRT Financial LP Takes $845,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,818.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,166 shares of company stock worth $1,747,515. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ OM opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

