HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 36,908 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,439,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in American Vanguard by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 7,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,101,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,091,854.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $556,286.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,060. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $500.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.93. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Articles

