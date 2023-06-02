Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,891,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 886,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 555,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

