HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

SKT opened at $20.41 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

