Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

