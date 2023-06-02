Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

