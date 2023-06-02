Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of HES opened at $129.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

