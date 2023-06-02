MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of MGIC Investment worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.