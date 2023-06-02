Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

