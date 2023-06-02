Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 298,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.60.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

