Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FLC opened at $14.65 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

