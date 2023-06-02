Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

