Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 71,399 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 238.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDCE stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

