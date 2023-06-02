ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,506 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of ArcBest worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

