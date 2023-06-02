Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

