Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,959 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

