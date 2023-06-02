58,474 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of Ingevity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingevity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ingevity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ingevity by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $90.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

