Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of PureCycle Technologies worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCT opened at $7.00 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

