Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $607,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Insider Activity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Articles

