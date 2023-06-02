Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,030 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Workhorse Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 2.8 %

WKHS stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

