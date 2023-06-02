Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of CCL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

