Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.