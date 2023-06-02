Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

Insider Activity

Lear Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,579. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEA opened at $125.65 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

