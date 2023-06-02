Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,582 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of MC opened at $38.11 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

