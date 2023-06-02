Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Tecnoglass worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $38.96 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 519,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also

