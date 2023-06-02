PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.